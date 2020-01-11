FormFactor Announces Appointment of New Board Member and Departure of Board Member

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today announced the appointment of Sheri Rhodes to its Board of Directors and the departure of Mike Zellner from the Board.

“We are excited to welcome Sheri to the Board of Directors. She brings strong leadership and expertise in the management of multi-national public companies, especially her skills in aligning information technologies with business strategies,” said Tom St. Dennis, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. “The Board has taken multiple steps to refresh its leadership and composition, and the addition of Sheri reflects the latest action in that process. We look forward to benefiting from her experience and judgment.”

Sheri Rhodes has over 25 years of leadership experience in well-known public companies. Ms. Rhodes is currently the Chief Information Officer at Workday, Inc., overseeing the company’s global information technology organization. Prior to joining Workday, Ms. Rhodes served as Chief Technology Officer at Western Union from 2017 to 2019. Ms. Rhodes served as the Chief Information Officer at Electronics for Imaging from 2015 to 2017. Ms. Rhodes also held roles of increasing responsibility at Symantec from 2009 to 2015, including as Vice President of Global Applications from 2012 to 2015. Ms. Rhodes has also held management positions at Washington Mutual, Providian Financial Corporation, KPMG and Wells Fargo.

Ms. Rhodes earned a B.S. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. from San Diego State University.

The FormFactor Board of Directors has also accepted the resignation of Board member Mike Zellner. “Mike has been a member of the Board of Directors for more than eight years. His strategic thinking and business expertise has had an invaluable effect in FormFactor’s transformation and growth,” said Mr. St. Dennis. “On behalf of the entire company, I’d like to sincerely thank Mike for his years of service and contributions to FormFactor.”

