Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $36,389.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12, a PEG ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

