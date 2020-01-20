Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.55 million, a PE ratio of -84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 41.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 369.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 174.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

