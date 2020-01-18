Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $10.58 Average PT from Analysts

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 423,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

