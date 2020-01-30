Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forterra by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 159,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 314,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Forterra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $878.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

