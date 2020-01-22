Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 338.56 ($4.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.68. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 332.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 291.70.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?