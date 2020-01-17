Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

FRTA stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.39. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,743,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 537,000 shares during the period. Water Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 468,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 310,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

