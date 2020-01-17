Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Up 9.3%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s share price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.11, 673,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 418,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $909.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Forterra’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

