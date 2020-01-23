FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. 459,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.58. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

