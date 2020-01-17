Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.83. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $119.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?