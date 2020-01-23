Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $133.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.96.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.07. 1,465,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,687. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $120.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

