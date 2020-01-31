Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. 34,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,740. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Fortis has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $14,050,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

