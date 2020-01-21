Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.36.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$56.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$45.90 and a 12-month high of C$56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.04.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

