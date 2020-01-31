Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB raised their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.00.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$57.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a one year low of C$46.11 and a one year high of C$58.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

