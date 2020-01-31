Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Set at C$55.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.00.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.87. 922,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,978. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$46.11 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

