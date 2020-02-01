Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$57.00. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$57.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$46.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.53.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

