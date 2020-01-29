Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.49

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.49 and last traded at C$58.21, with a volume of 102619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTS. CSFB raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.36.

The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.26.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

