Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

