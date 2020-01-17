Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Fortive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. Fortive has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?