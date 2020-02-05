Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Receives Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.85.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

