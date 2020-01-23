Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.52, 16,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 516,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $191.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

