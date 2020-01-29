FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Trading Up 1%

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks