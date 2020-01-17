Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.10 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.22 and a 1 year high of C$6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The stock has a market cap of $796.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$81.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

