Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

