Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Bank of America

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of FBHS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,319. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 50,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 127,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?