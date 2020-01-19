Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Price Target Raised to at Oppenheimer

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Forty Seven has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forty Seven by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forty Seven by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Forty Seven by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forty Seven by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

