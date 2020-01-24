Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Shares Down 6.5%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.78, 1,019,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 710,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Forty Seven news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

