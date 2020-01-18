FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 269,800 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,017,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. lifted its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 286,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 255,602 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

