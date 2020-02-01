FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) vs. Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR) Financial Survey

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Kaleyra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.