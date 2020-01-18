Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

FWRD opened at $71.19 on Thursday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Forward Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund