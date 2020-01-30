Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. 76,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,216. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 80.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

