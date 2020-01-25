Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Fossil Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.75 million, a P/E ratio of 272.33 and a beta of 0.28. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,767 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

