Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.73, approximately 1,597,484 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,050,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOSL shares. BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $339.97 million, a P/E ratio of 224.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $78,327,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,848 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 111,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

