Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.48. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 117 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited creates customer-to-maker ecosystems in health, happiness, and wealth sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through Health Ecosystem, Happiness Ecosystem, Insurance, Finance, and Investment segments. The company provides life, property, health, and casualty insurance, as well as reinsurance products; insurance administration services; financial services, such as private banking, asset management, and investment banking services; custodian banking services and capital market services; and equity investment and management services.

