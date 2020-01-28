Foundation Mastercard Sells 38,536 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,111,115,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $315.77 on Tuesday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 798.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 355,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Liquidity