Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 487,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.49 million. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

