Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.89

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 3485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

