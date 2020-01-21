Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $76.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.26. 153,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,525. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

