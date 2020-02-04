FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

