FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media headlines about FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FOX earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

