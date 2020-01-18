Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.00

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 18814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.66).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $105.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97.

About Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

