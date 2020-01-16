Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 416,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,251. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.76.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

