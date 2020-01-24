Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.00

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.35, with a volume of 8450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of -0.01.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

