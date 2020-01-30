Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$157.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of FNV opened at C$148.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.16. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$93.24 and a 52 week high of C$148.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.78.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Also, Director David Harquail sold 18,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.39, for a total value of C$2,470,629.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,057 shares in the company, valued at C$131,310,162.23. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 over the last ninety days.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

