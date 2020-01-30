Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$143.00 to C$157.00. The company traded as high as C$147.90 and last traded at C$145.10, with a volume of 352155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.01.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total transaction of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,306,072. Insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 over the last three months.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.78.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

