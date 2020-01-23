Frank Addante Sells 25,000 Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $101,125.00.

The Rubicon Project stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 103,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,580 shares during the period. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

