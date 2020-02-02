Frank R. Forrest Sells 3,224 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FITB opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after purchasing an additional 309,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

