Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

FC stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $451.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,632.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

