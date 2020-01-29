Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

FELE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 3,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,025. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

