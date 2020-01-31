Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 594,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,631 shares of company stock worth $858,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

